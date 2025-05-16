Mustafiz to leave for IPL after playing one match against UAE
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has permitted pacer Mustafizur Rahman to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from 18 to 24 May. He is set to join the Delhi Capitals in the Indian league.
The BCB, in a press release, confirmed that Mustafizur will only be available for the first match of the two-match T20 series against the United Arab Emirates.
Currently with the Bangladesh team in Sharjah, he is expected to play the opening match of the series tomorrow. The second match is scheduled for 19 May.
Delhi Capitals are set to resume their IPL against Gujarat Titans on 18 May. Mustafizur will miss the second T20I for Bangladesh to be available for Delhi.
Delhi Capitals is now fifth on the IPL points table with 13 points from 11 matches. Winning all three remaining games would secure their place in the playoffs without reliance on other results. Hence, the next matches are crucial for the team.
Considering the situation, the BCB has issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) allowing Mustafizur to participate in the three matches. The team will play its final group-level match on 24 May.
The IPL was suspended for a week amid the India-Pakistan conflict, prompting many foreign players to return home. Delhi Capitals announced that Mustafizur was taken in the place of Australian opener Jack Fraser-McGurk.