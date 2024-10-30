Bangladesh stumble to 38-4 in reply to mammoth South Africa total

Bangladesh lost four wickets in their first seven overs in a hapless reply to South Africa's mammoth first innings of 575-6 at stumps Wednesday on day two of the second and final Test in Chattogram.

The hosts were 38-4 when bad light forced an early end to play, with Mominul Haque (six) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (four) resuming on Thursday.

Bangladesh trail by 537 runs after a commanding performance by the visitors that gifted maiden Test centuries to three batsmen including Tony de Zorzi, who was dismissed before lunch on 177.

"We've found different ways of scoring in different conditions so I wouldn't say we've struggled," de Zorzi said.

"Once you're in, it's about your decision-making and your ability to stay focused and stay in your game plan. It's about identifying what's working on the wicket against certain bowlers."