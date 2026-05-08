1st Test
Shanto hits century as Bangladesh reach 201-3 at tea
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a superb century to put Bangladesh in a domination position as the hosts reached 201-3 at tea on the opening day of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.
Shanto hammered a 130-ball 101, an innings decorated with 12 fours and two sixes, before falling leg-before to Mohammad Abbas on the stroke of tea.
Before his dismissal, Shanto and Mominul Haque combined for a crucial 170-run stand for the third wicket to rescue Bangladesh after the side had slumped to 31-2 in 10.1 overs.
Mominul remained unbeaten on 64 at the second interval of the day, while veteran Mushfiqur Rahim was yet to open his account.
Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and chose to field first, hoping to exploit the early moisture on the pitch. His pacers initially justified the decision with disciplined swing bowling and sharp seam movement.
Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy survived an early chance on six but could not make it count, edging behind off Shaheen Shah Afridi for 8.
Fellow opener Shadman Islam also struggled against the movement before edging to first slip for 13.
Shanto and Mominul then combined to deny the Pakistan attack with a composed and disciplined partnership, leaving the bowlers frustrated for most of the second session.
Shanto balanced solid defence with fluent stroke-play to shift the momentum in Bangladesh’s favour.
He reached his ninth Test century off 129 balls by driving Abbas through extra-cover for a boundary. The hundred was also his fourth in the last nine Test innings.
Abbas, however, struck back in the immediate next delivery to finally end the dominant partnership and provide Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough before tea.