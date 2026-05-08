Shanto hits century as Bangladesh reach 201-3 at tea

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a superb century to put Bangladesh in a domination position as the hosts reached 201-3 at tea on the opening day of the first cricket Test against Pakistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium today, Friday.

Shanto hammered a 130-ball 101, an innings decorated with 12 fours and two sixes, before falling leg-before to Mohammad Abbas on the stroke of tea.

Before his dismissal, Shanto and Mominul Haque combined for a crucial 170-run stand for the third wicket to rescue Bangladesh after the side had slumped to 31-2 in 10.1 overs.