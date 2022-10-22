West Indies chief vows ‘thorough post-mortem’ of T20 World Cup exit

Cricket West Indies president Ricky Skerritt on Saturday vowed there would be “a thorough post-mortem” of the team’s “deeply disappointing” ICC Twenty20 World Cup exit.

The two-time champions crashed out in round one on Friday after a nine-wicket drubbing by Ireland in Hobart, having already suffered an embarrassing loss to Scotland.

The West Indies won the World Cup in 2012 and 2016 but since that last triumph they have lost six of their eight matches in the competition.