Musfik becomes latest addition in Tigers pace battery

The ambience of the national team is not new for Mushfik Hasan. The 20-year-old pacer has been a regular face during the practice sessions of the national team since Bangladesh’s home series against India last December.

But he was a mere net bowler, an outsider. As a result, his experience on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium was something new that he will cherish forever.

For the first time the young bowler, who is hailed from Rangpur, joined the camp as part of the Test squad that will face Afghanistan in the one-off match in the very ground next week.

The joy and satisfaction were evident in the body language and facial expression of Mushfik who was showered with felicitations from his coaches and colleagues.