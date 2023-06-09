Musfik becomes latest addition in Tigers pace battery

The ambience of the national team is not new for Mushfik Hasan. The 20-year-old pacer has been a regular face during the practice sessions of the national team since Bangladesh’s home series against India last December.
But he was a mere net bowler, an outsider. As a result, his experience on Thursday at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium was something new that he will cherish forever.
For the first time the young bowler, who is hailed from Rangpur, joined the camp as part of the Test squad that will face Afghanistan in the one-off match in the very ground next week.
The joy and satisfaction were evident in the body language and facial expression of Mushfik who was showered with felicitations from his coaches and colleagues.
Following the practice session Mushfik met with the journalists.
"I felt very good. I joined the camp (Thursday). It does not seem new. Pace bowling coach Allan Donald welcomed me. Shakib (al Hasan) bhai encouraged me by saying, congratulations Mushfik. keep going," said a happy looking Mushfik.
Mushfik is the newest addition of Bangladesh pace battery which already has Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud and Shariful Islam.
Mushfik said that his pace mates in the national team are his biggest inspiration. "I get inspiration from the Bangladeshi pacers," told Mushfik who also said he tries to emulate South African paceman Kagiso Rabada.
Mushfik thinks his first-class performance helped him promote to the national ranks. “I played well in first-class cricket, maybe that is why I am called up in the national fold.”
Mushfik did not need many matches at first-class level to prove his talent. He played six matches in last year’s National Cricket League where he picked up 25 wickets by bowling in 10 innings.
He had a big impact helping his team Rangpur clinching the title. The right-handed pacer also bagged 13 wickets in seven innings in four Bangladesh Cricket League matches. These performances caught the attention of national team selectors.
Mushfik wants to carry this form of domestic cricket to international level. “I played in the same manner for 'A' team the way I played in NCL and BCL,” said Mushfik, adding, “I fix my line-length and accuracy first. And then the pace - if I may juxtapose all of them, I feel satisfied.“
One may, however, think that the biggest weapon of Mushfik is his aggressive mentality. He also thinks so. “Pace and aggression come naturally to me. I always try to keep them. My elders and the mentors also say if you keep your natural instincts, you will be able to do well in future.”