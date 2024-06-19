USA win toss and field against South Africa

USA captain Aaron Jones won the toss and elected to bowl first in the T20 World Cup Super Eight Group 2 match against South Africa at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

USA qualified for the Super Eight by finishing second behind India in Group A after notching a famous win over Pakistan in Dallas.

"We're going to go with the extra spinner," Jones said as left-arm spinner Nosthush Kenjige came into the side ahead of Shadley van Schalkwyk.