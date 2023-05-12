Jaiswal hits fastest IPL 50 as Rajasthan thrash KKR

Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday hit the fastest 50 in Indian Premier League history, in just 13 balls, as Rajasthan Royals hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

Jaiswal hit six fours and three sixes on his way to his 50 in front of a stunned Eden Gardens, beating the previous record of 14 balls held jointly by KL Rahul and Pat Cummins.

The 21-year-old, who moved to Mumbai as a child and lived in a tent to pursue his cricketing dreams, hit 26 runs in the first over off Kolkata captain Nitish Rama.

The left-hander only missed out on a century because Rajasthan chased down the modest target of 150 with a massive 41 balls to spare, with Jaiswal unbeaten on 98 with 12 fours and five sixes off 47.