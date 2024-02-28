Barishal opt to bowl against Rangpur in BPL qualifier
Fortune Barishal won the toss and elected to bowl first against Rangpur Riders in the second qualifier of Bangladesh Premier League Season - 10.
Both the teams played twice against each other earlier in the tournament with Tamim Iqbal’s Barishal and Shakib Al Hasan’s Rangpur winning once each time.
Fortune Barishal defeated Chattogram Challengers by 7 wickets in the eliminator. On the other side, Rangpur Riders lost to Comilla Victorians by 6 wickets in the first qualifier.
The winning team will play against Comilla in the final on 1 March.
Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Shak Mahadi Hasan, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abu Haider, Hasan Mahmud and Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal (c), Soumya Sarkar, Kyle Mayers, David Miller, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saif uddin, James Fuller, Obed McCoy and Taijul Islam