Majestic King leads West Indies to T20 series win over India

"Adjectives are inadequate for our feelings. It's a big series. It's a very big series for us to beat India at home with everything going on," said West Indies captain Rovman Powell.

"After we got defeated badly (on Saturday) we sat down and talked. We are not just playing to put smiles on our faces but for the people," he added.

King's highest T20 international score came from 55 balls with six sixies and five fours and he kept his focus despite a delay to the game following a lightning warning.

Shai Hope, who steadied the ship after Pooran was removed by Tilak Varma, with the spinners second ever ball in international cricket, clinched the victory with a straight six off Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Suryakumar Yadav struck 61 as India made 165 for nine while Romario Shepherd took 4-31 in his four overs as West Indies' bowling attack delivered a much better performance than in their emphatic defeat on Saturday which left the five-match series at 2-2.

West Indies made two changes with off-spinner Roston Chase and pace bowler Alzarri Joseph coming in for Odean Smith and Obed McCoy and there was a better balance and performance from that line-up.