Nigar’s 75 powers Bangladesh to victory over Sri Lanka in 1st T20

Skipper Nigar Sultana hit a sublime 75 not out off 51 balls to guide Bangladesh women’s team to a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 of the three-match series at the SSC Ground in Colombo on Tuesday.

Nigar’s unbeaten knock assisted by Ritu Moni’s 33 off 23 balls took Bangladesh to 146-4 in 19.5 overs, completing their highest successful run chase in T20s.

Earlier, Sri Lanka’s Harshita Samarawickrama made 45 off 44 balls and captain Chamari Athapaththu scored 38 off 28 balls to help the hosts post 145-6.