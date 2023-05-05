Kolkata, Chakravarthy hold nerve to defeat Hyderabad

Fellow South African Heinrich Klaasen, who scored a 20-ball 36 with three sixes, stabilised the innings after they lost three quick wickets at the start.

They were reeling at 53-3 in the sixth over after out-of-form India opener Mayank Agarwal (18), his partner Abhishek Sharma (9) and Rahul Tripathi (20) failed to convert their starts.

England sensation Harry Brook failed to open his account, leaving Sunrisers at 54-4 before the two South Africans struck up a 70-run partnership.

Markram’s dismissal in the 17th over to Indian rookie pacer Vaibhav Arora changed the game as Hyderabad’s lower-order only reached 166-8 in their 20 overs.