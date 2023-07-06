Tamim Iqbal bids an emotional farewell to international cricket

Bangladesh batter Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket.
“I am retiring from international cricket at this very moment,” Tamim said, during a press conference at a hotel in Chattogram in Thursday.
With this announcement, Tamim’s captaincy has also drawn to a close.
Tamim, 34, who is often considered to be the best opener in the history of Bangladesh cricket, retired from Twenty20 format on 16 July 2022.
At the press conference, an emotion-laden Tamim thanked his fellow cricketers, coaches, Bangladesh Cricket Board and its officials, his family and his supporters.
“I express my gratitude to all my fellow cricketers, the coaches, BCB officials, my family, supporters and cricket fans of Bangladesh, who were beside me, helped me in various ways and kept faith in me during my long career. I have tried my best for the country in return of your love and contribution.”
“I seek blessings from everyone for the new chapter of my life. Thanks again,” he said, tears of emotion welling up in his eyes.
Tamim Iqbal made his debut in international cricket playing One Day International against Zimbabwe on 9 February 2007. He played 241 ODIs, scored 8,313 runs with an average rate of 36.62. He scored 14 centuries and 56 fifties. Tamin played his last ODI match against Afghanistan in Chattogram on Wednesday.
He also played 70 Tests and scored 4,134 runs at an average of 38.89. He has 10 centuries and 31 fifties in Test. Tamim played 78 T20 matches and scored 1,758 runs. He also hit a century and seven fifties in T20 format.