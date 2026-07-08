Iyer’s India ‘atrocious’ in record 125-run defeat by England

India captain Shreyas Iyer said his side had been “atrocious” after suffering their worst ever T20 defeat, in terms of runs, during a humiliating thrashing by England at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

T20 world champions India were blown away by fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue in a crushing 125-run loss.

England posted 201-7, with Phil Salt making 70 and T20 world champions India only just bettered the opener’s score while collapsing to 76 all out inside 12 overs.