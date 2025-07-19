New-look Bangladesh and Pakistan face off in T20 series

Pakistan captain Salman Agha is confident his new-look side is shaping up well towards next year's World Cup as they take on Bangladesh in a Twenty20 series starting in Dhaka from Sunday.

Agha has been leading the short format side with star batsmen Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan out since last year.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi has been rested for the three-match series and seam bowlers Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim are also missing because of injuries.