BPL relaxes restrictions amid overseas players’ crisis

The governing council of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has declared the grade and the salary slab of the cricketers for the upcoming edition, which is scheduled to begin in the first week of January next year, reports news agency BSS.

The local and foreign players, who will put their name in the draft, will be divided in seven categories from grade A to grade G.

Remunerations for the local players will range from Tk eight million to lowest Tk 0.5 million.