Afghanistan defeat Dutch to boost semi-final bid

Afghanistan swept past the Netherlands by seven wickets on Friday to boost their chances of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Chasing 180 to win, Afghanistan reached their target with 111 balls to spare to clinch a fourth win at the tournament to add to victories over defending champions England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

They now have eight points, the same as Australia and New Zealand, who currently occupy two of the semi-final qualifying places.

Undefeated India have already made sure of a last-four spot with South Africa almost certain to join them.