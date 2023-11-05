Pakistan 'something special', says Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson hailed Pakistan and their swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman as "something special" for pulling off a 21-run win in a rain-hit World Cup duel on Saturday.

New Zealand had piled up 401-6 on the back of a third World Cup century from their young star Rachin Ravindra and 95 from fit-again Williamson.

But Pakistan, needing to win the match to avoid World Cup elimination, hit back in a blistering display of power hitting.

Zaman clubbed an 81-ball 126 not out spiced with 11 towering sixes and eight boundaries for an 11th one-day international century while captain Babar Azam made an undefeated 63-ball 66.

Pakistan were 200-1 in 25.3 overs -- after being set a revised target of 342 in 41 overs due to rain -- before the match was called off.

They had edged ahead by 21 runs on the DLS method at that stage.

"We saw something special today from Pakistan," said Williamson whose team have now lost four games in a row after starting the tournament with four wins.

"When Zaman's going, not many grounds are big enough and certainly this wasn't. He just hit it to all parts. So credit to the way Pakistan came out and achieved what they did today."

Before Saturday, only two teams had ever scored 400 in an ODI and lost.