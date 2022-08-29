Shaky Tigers up against charged up Afghans

Bangladesh’s first ever defeat to Afghanistan in the Twenty20 format, which came in the first game of a three-match series in Delhi back in June of 2018, elicited three types of response in the cricket fraternity back home.

Some were angry at the team for losing to a novice team at the international stage. Some were hardly surprised, acknowledging that Afghanistan is a better team than Bangladesh in the shortest format of the game while an optimistic few tried to scratch off the defeat as an accident.

But by the time the series ended, which Bangladesh lost 0-3, everyone joined the second group, accepting that the Afghans are a better T20 team, at least outside of Bangladesh.