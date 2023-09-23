New Zealand win in Bangladesh after 15 years

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi reconfirmed the perennial problem of the Bangladesh cricket team that lost haplessly to the visitors by 86 runs in the second ODI of the three- on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
Ahead of the World Cup this series is considered a warm-up and Bangladesh not only failed miserably but also conceded a defeat to New Zealand in a home ODI after 15 years.
Bangladesh last won an ODI at home back on 14 October, 2008. The second-string New Zealand, who rested most of their World Cup squad members, broke the duck by beating a Bangladesh side that missed a few key players.
However, the weakness of Bangladeshi batters against a leg-spinner remained the same. While chasing a par score of 254 on a pitch that did not seem to have many demons, Sodhi wreaked havoc with his gentle looking leg-spin.
Bangladesh captain Litton Das’s poor form continued as he got out for nine while trying an upper-cut to get caught at third man when the score was 19.
Tamim Iqbal, who returned to the fold after a prolonged gap due to injury, looked brilliant with some sumptuous boundaries and the crowd of the SBNS erupted in anticipation.
But Sodhi stole the show and started his demolition act by picking up Tanzid Hasan who scored 16 off 12.
Soumya Sarkar proved all the suspicions about his questionable inclusion. The batter who lost form not only in international arena but also in local circuit looked clueless and lobbed easiest of catches to Sodhi the second ball he faced. His almost anticipated and almost hilarious little duck might end his international return for years.
The young, in-form Towhid Hridoy also could not salvage the day as he got out by Sodhi for just four and losing so many partners may have proved too much for Tamim as he finally got out for 44 while trying to sweep Sodhi.
Mahmudullah, who also made a return through the series, got a golden opportunity to prove his worth. He got time to settle and looked set to play an innings that could book his World Cup place. But he also thwarted the chance getting out for 49 in the softest of dismissals.
Nasum Ahmed could only reduce the defeat margin with a couple of sixes and Sodhi finished with a figure of 39-6.
Earlier in the day, after winning the toss, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 36-3 in eight overs. Mustafiozur Rahman removed both the openers- Will Young for a duck and Finn Allen for 12 before Bowes was dismissed for 14 by debutant pacer Khaled Ahmed.
But from that situation, Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell formed a 95-run stand to resurrect the innings. Just when the pair was looking to score more freely Nicholls nicked Khaled for an easy catch of skipper Litton Das behind the wicket for 49.
Bangladesh started to pick regular wickets and the pressure got rid of Blundell. The hard-hitter, who made 68 off 66, attempted a wild drive off pacer Hasan Mahmud just to find his stumps cartwheeling.
But the most interesting incident occurred in the 46th over. Bowler Hasan Mahmud saw the non-striker Ish Sodhi backing up too much and broke the wickets in the non-striker end during his bowling stride.
Umpires gave run-out but Litton decided to call back the batter. Ultimately Sodhi, who was on 17 off 26, scored 35 off 39 before getting out as the last man in the final over.
During the innings break people talked about the bizarre decision of Litton in the name of the spirit, but none could hardly anticipate that would spark Sodhi so much that he would decimate the opposition with cherry in hand.
Sodhi was the winner and Litton with his miserable team swallowed the bitter pill of loss. No spirit can efface that unwanted taste.