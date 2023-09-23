New Zealand win in Bangladesh after 15 years

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi reconfirmed the perennial problem of the Bangladesh cricket team that lost haplessly to the visitors by 86 runs in the second ODI of the three- on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

Ahead of the World Cup this series is considered a warm-up and Bangladesh not only failed miserably but also conceded a defeat to New Zealand in a home ODI after 15 years.

Bangladesh last won an ODI at home back on 14 October, 2008. The second-string New Zealand, who rested most of their World Cup squad members, broke the duck by beating a Bangladesh side that missed a few key players.