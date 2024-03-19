Islamabad United win Pakistan Super League in a last-ball thriller

Resilient Islamabad United snatched a last-ball thriller to beat Multan Sultans by two wickets in the final in Karachi on Monday, winning the Pakistan Super League title for a third time.

Young Hunain Shah pushed the final delivery of the last over for a boundary towards backward point as United overhauled a modest 160-run target at the National Stadium.

United needed eight runs off the 20th over bowled by Mohammad Ali and Hunain's elder brother Naseem Shah hit a boundary off the second delivery but with a single needed off the last two deliveries he fell caught behind.

However, Hunain kept his cool to give Sultans defeat in their third successive finals.