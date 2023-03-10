Khawaja, Green have Australia cruising in fourth India Test

Usman Khawaja stood unbeaten on 150 and Cameron Green closed in on a century to build Australia a big total against India on the second day of the fourth Test on Friday.

The tourists were 347-4 at lunch, having added 92 to their overnight total, on a pitch still favouring batsmen at the world’s biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Khawaja got down to the grind once again after starting the day on 104 while overnight partner Green, who made his half-century with one run in the first over, moved to 95 at the break.