India to tour Bangladesh in September
India's postponed six-match white-ball cricket tour of Bangladesh will take place in September, Bangladesh's Cricket Board said Friday.
The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, originally due to be played in August 2025, was delayed after both countries' boards "mutually agreed to defer" the series.
India will now play three ODIs and three T20s between 1 to 13 September.
The postponement last year came as political relations between India and neighbouring Bangladesh turned frosty, after a mass uprising in Dhaka in 2024 toppled then prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina fled to India, where she has remained, straining relations between Dhaka and New Delhi.
Bangladesh has repeatedly requested Hasina's extradition.
She was sentenced to death in absentia in November for orchestrating a deadly crackdown on the uprising.
But New Delhi is also closely watching the upcoming elections on 12 February, the first vote in the South Asian nation of 170 million people since the uprising.
On Wednesday, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former leader Khaleda Zia, the most senior visit by an Indian official since the overthrow of Hasina.
Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as a frontrunner in elections, and her son Tarique Rahman, who returned last month after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if it wins a majority.
Bangladesh will also host series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies, across all three formats.