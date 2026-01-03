India to tour Bangladesh in September

But New Delhi is also closely watching the upcoming elections on 12 February, the first vote in the South Asian nation of 170 million people since the uprising.

On Wednesday, India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar visited Bangladesh to attend the funeral of former leader Khaleda Zia, the most senior visit by an Indian official since the overthrow of Hasina.

Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is widely seen as a frontrunner in elections, and her son Tarique Rahman, who returned last month after 17 years in exile, is seen as a potential prime minister if it wins a majority.

Bangladesh will also host series against Pakistan, New Zealand, Australia and the West Indies, across all three formats.