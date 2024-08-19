Jalal Yunus steps down from BCB
Jalal Yunus, chief of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations and a board director, resigned from his position.
He tendered his resignation letter to the National Sports Council (NSC) Monday.
“I have resigned as board director for the greater interest of the cricket,” Yunus told the reporters today, confirming his resignation from the cricket apex body.
The NSC will now nominate a new director to replace Jalal Yunus.
He was one of the two directors, along with Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, nominated by the NSC.
Bobby said he was contacted by the NSC secretary, who asked him to step down from his post.
“I was contacted by the NSC secretary this morning. I told them I was nominated to the cricket board by the NSC and if they take any decision regarding me, they should inform me,” Bobby, also the chairman of BCB tournament committee, told news agency BSS.
Earlier, youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan said they are discussing with various stakeholders to resolve the crisis at BCB.
After the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina-led government, most of the BCB directors, including its president Nazmul Hassan alias Papon had gone into hiding, leaving the board in a dire state.
It is believed former chief selector Faruk Ahmed will replace Yunus to be nominated by NSC, a process that will make him eligible to get elected as the new president once Nazmul Hassan resigns.