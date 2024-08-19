Jalal Yunus steps down from BCB

“I have resigned as board director for the greater interest of the cricket,” Yunus told the reporters today, confirming his resignation from the cricket apex body.

The NSC will now nominate a new director to replace Jalal Yunus.

He was one of the two directors, along with Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, nominated by the NSC.

Bobby said he was contacted by the NSC secretary, who asked him to step down from his post.