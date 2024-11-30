BCB says 'no' to keeping Shakib in ODI squad

Allrounder Shakib Al Hasan has retired from Test and T20 cricket. He had wished to play his final Test at home, but it could not be entertained as the government apparently failed to provide his security. Hence, the Kanpur Test against India in September will mark the end of his Test career.

Shakib has not yet retired from ODI cricket. He wishes to continue playing in this format until the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. But this wish too seems far removed from reality.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to announce the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, dropping the allrounder’s name. This is the only ODI series Bangladesh will play before the Champions Trophy.