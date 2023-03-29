Liton hits quickest ever T20 fifty for Bangladesh

Liton hit his first boundary of the match in the second over off Mark Adiar. He then let loose against the same bowler in his second over, hitting him for a six and consecutive fours to help Bangladesh reach 50 inside four overs.
The right-hander hit a couple of fours and a six of the first three balls of the following over to take him closer to his record-breaking fifty.
He finally reached the mark with a single off Ben White in the first ball of the sixth over.
After Liton completed his fifty, his opening partner Rony has also picked up the pace as Bangladesh have reached 107-0 after eight overs with Liton unbeaten on 64 off 28 balls and Rony batting on 41 off 20 balls
Earlier, the match started an hour and 40 minutes after scheduled time due to a rain interruption.
The match finally started at 3:40pm as a 17-over-a-side contest.
Ireland won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first.