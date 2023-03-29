Liton hits quickest ever T20 fifty for Bangladesh

Liton Das smashed the record for the quickest half-century in Twenty20s for Bangladesh during the second T20 against Ireland at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Wednesday.

Liton completed his half-century off 18 balls, with the help of five fours and three sixes.

Liton broke the record of Mohammad Ashraful, who had hit fifty off 20 balls against West Indies in a group stage match of the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa way back in 2007.