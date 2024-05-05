Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by six wickets, take 2-0 lead in series

Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.

Replying to Zimbabwe’s 138 for 7, Bangladesh reached the target with six wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare in a rain interrupted game.

Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah played unbeaten innings of 37 and 26 runs respectively and added 49 runs off 29 balls in an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership to ensure the victory of the hosts.

Bangladesh lost the first wicket in the penultimate delivery of the power play for 41 as Ndlovu had Tanzid Hasan caught by Bennett at deep. Tanzid scored 18 off 19 balls.

Luke Jongwe gave Bangladesh double blow in tenth over getting Liton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh were suddenly in an uncomfortable position at 62 for 3 after 10 overs as rain interrupted the match for the third time in the Bangladesh innings.

Liton Das departed after scoring 23 from 25 balls while Najmul Hossain scored 16 off 15 balls.

Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali added 31 runs in the fourth wicket partnership before the latter was bowled by Ngarava for 12-ball 13 in the penultimate ball of the fourteenth over.

Experienced Mahmudullah then joined Hridoy and ensured no further damage with a 49 run unbeaten partnership in the fifth wicket.

Hridoy's 37 came from 25 balls with three boundaries and two over boundaries while Mahmudullah's 16-ball 26 was studded with two boundaries and a 103-meter long six.