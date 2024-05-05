Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by six wickets, take 2-0 lead in series
Bangladesh registered a comprehensive victory in the second Twenty20 international against Zimbabwe to take 2-0 lead in the five-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Sunday.
Replying to Zimbabwe’s 138 for 7, Bangladesh reached the target with six wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare in a rain interrupted game.
Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah played unbeaten innings of 37 and 26 runs respectively and added 49 runs off 29 balls in an unbeaten fifth wicket partnership to ensure the victory of the hosts.
Bangladesh lost the first wicket in the penultimate delivery of the power play for 41 as Ndlovu had Tanzid Hasan caught by Bennett at deep. Tanzid scored 18 off 19 balls.
Luke Jongwe gave Bangladesh double blow in tenth over getting Liton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh were suddenly in an uncomfortable position at 62 for 3 after 10 overs as rain interrupted the match for the third time in the Bangladesh innings.
Liton Das departed after scoring 23 from 25 balls while Najmul Hossain scored 16 off 15 balls.
Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali added 31 runs in the fourth wicket partnership before the latter was bowled by Ngarava for 12-ball 13 in the penultimate ball of the fourteenth over.
Experienced Mahmudullah then joined Hridoy and ensured no further damage with a 49 run unbeaten partnership in the fifth wicket.
Hridoy's 37 came from 25 balls with three boundaries and two over boundaries while Mahmudullah's 16-ball 26 was studded with two boundaries and a 103-meter long six.
Sent to bat, Zimbabwe openers had a cautious start scoring only seven runs in the first three overs.
Taskin removed Tadiwanashe Marumani plumbed in the last delivery of fourth over when the visitors were at 15, thanks to a review by skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto.
Saifuddin had Gumbie caught by Shanto at mid off in the eighth over reducing Zimbabwe to 30 for 2.
Leg spinner Rishad Hossain struck twice in tenth over removing skipper Sikandar Raza and Clive Madande. Liton Das took a splendid catch diving forward at deep cover to remove Raza while Madande went for a 2-ball duck edging to slip fielder Tanzid Hasan.
Zimbabwe lost half of its side in the eleventh over as off spinner Mahedi Hasan had Ervine caught by Liton. The visitors were reeling for 42 for five.
Despite the debacle, debutant Johnathan Campbell and Brian Bennett showed positive intent from the very beginning by hitting boundaries at regular intervals and added 73 runs in the sixth wicket partnership.
Johnathan, the son of former Zimbabwe international Alistair Campbell, struck four boundaries and 3 sixes in his 24–ball 45.
Bennett remained unbeaten for 44 runs in 29 balls hitting two boundaries and three over boundaries.
He, along with Ndlovu scored 18 runs in the last over to take the visitors to 138 for 7 in 20 overs.
Taskin and Rishad took two wickets apiece while Shoriful, Mahedi and Saifuddin one wicket each.
Bangladesh made a winning start to the five-match T20 International series with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the opening game on Saturday.
The next match of the series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.