Bangladesh back to square one in T20s

“To be honest, even if we lose 3-0 against Zimbabwe, I won’t be upset at all. Because I don’t want to put them under any sort of pressure. I want them to play with freedom.”

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud had this to say when asked about his expectations from the new look Bangladesh T20 team before the Zimbabwe tour began.

The former Bangladesh skipper, no doubt, said this to encourage the players to play with a free mind and showcase a more aggressive brand of cricket, something the Tigers have been yearning for in the shortest format for far too long.