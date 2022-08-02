Bangladesh suffer first ever T20I series defeat against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh suffered its first ever series defeat in Twenty20 Internationals against Zimbabwe by losing the series-deciding third T20I by 10 runs against the hosts at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Ryan Burl’s blistering half-century, 54 off 28 balls, proved to be the defining innings of the match as it propelled Zimbabwe to 156-8 after getting reduced to 55-5 at one point.

Mahedi Hasan and Hasan Mahmud were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with identical figures of 2-28.

Nasum Ahmed had a day to forget. The left-arm spinner now has the record of bowling the most expensive over in T20Is for a Bangladeshi bowler, 34, which came off the bat of Burl.