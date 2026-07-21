Australia’s Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon back for Bangladesh Test series
Australia’s veteran bowling trio -- captain Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have returned from injury and were all on Tuesday named in the Test squad to face Bangladesh next month.
Ashes pace hero Michael Neser was left out of the 13-man party for the two-match series in Darwin and Mackay beginning on August 13, with Scott Boland named as the fourth seamer.
Cummins, Hazlewood and Lyon have all been plagued by injury over the past 12 months.
The 35-year-old pace bowler Hazlewood missed the Ashes and the subsequent T20 World Cup in India, his last Test appearance for Australia coming in July 2025.
Fast bowler Cummins and spinner Lyon played just three of the five home Ashes Tests between them.
The 33-year-old Cummins has not played for Australia in any format since the third Test against England in Adelaide in December 2025 because of a back stress complaint.
Lyon, who is 38, tore a hamstring in the same match and needed surgery.
“They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM teams (sports science teams) over the past few months to return from their respective injuries,” said chair of selectors George Bailey.
“While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches.”
Australia will be careful to wrap the ageing trio in cotton wool ahead of a 12-month period that could see them play as many 21 Tests if they qualify for next year’s World Test Championship final.
“As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players.”
Opening batsman Usman Khawaja retired after the final Test of the 4-1 Ashes triumph in early January, leaving a spot open at the top of the order alongside Travis Head.
Jake Weatherald may get the nod, with all-rounder Cameron Green or Marnus Labuschagne coming in at three.
Australia squad:
Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster