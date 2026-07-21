Australia’s Cummins, Hazlewood, Lyon back for Bangladesh Test series

“They have worked extremely hard, individually and with the SSSM teams (sports science teams) over the past few months to return from their respective injuries,” said chair of selectors George Bailey.

“While this is a 13-player squad, we have players prepared and available should any adjustments be required in the lead up to these matches.”

Australia will be careful to wrap the ageing trio in cotton wool ahead of a 12-month period that could see them play as many 21 Tests if they qualify for next year’s World Test Championship final.

“As previously stated, the volume of cricket and schedule across the next 12 months are likely to present further opportunities across all formats for many players.”