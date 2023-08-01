Jadeja defends ‘experiments’, says India will be at their best in WI series decider

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shrugged off Saturday’s defeat by West Indies in the second one-day international and promised they would give their best to win the decider on Tuesday.

India have treated the three-match ODI series as the buildup for their campaigns in the Asia Cup, beginning later this month, and the home World Cup in October-November.

Skipper Rohit Sharma sacrificed his opening slot and batted at number seven in the opening ODI, which India won by five wickets, while stalwart Virat Kohli did not bat.

The duo skipped the second ODI where Hardik Pandya led the side that went down to the West Indies by six wickets.