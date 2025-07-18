Shakib Al Hasan to lead Miami Blaze in Max Sixty opener
Shakib Al Hasan is set to return as captain, but not for the Bangladesh team, but for a T10 league team.
The team, Miami Blaze, confirmed his leadership role via social media ahead of the tournament opener.
Miami Blaze will face Boca Raton Trailblazers in their first match, a side that features former Australian opener David Warner.
The Max Sixty tournament kicks off on Thursday, with seven teams participating this season — up from five in its inaugural edition.
The weeklong tournament will conclude with the final on 24 July.
Shakib has already been active in franchise cricket this month, playing in the Global Super League. He had a strong start in that competition, scoring a half-century and taking four wickets in the opening game against New Zealand’s Central Districts.
Shakib has been out of the Bangladesh national set-up since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government of Bangladesh, of which he was a member.
After Hasina’s ouster in a mass uprising, Shakib was supposed to play in the national team at home against South Africa.
But due to the protest from the students who led the protest against Haisna, the allrounder was unable to return home.
Since then, he has been living out of the country, mostly in the USA, where his family lives.
Shakib’s national team return remains uncertain amidst political turmoil.
However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has recently said the door of the national team is still open for Shakib.