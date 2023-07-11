Nigar fight ends in vain as Bangladesh lose 2nd T20 against India

Captain Nigar Sultana’s valiant innings wasn’t enough as Bangladesh women’s team suffered an eight-run defeat in a low-scoring match against India in the second Twenty20 of the three-match series at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.
Nigar made 38 off 55 balls but no other Bangladesh batter could reach the double-figure mark as Bangladesh were bundled out for 87 chasing just 96.
Deepti Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers, claiming 3-12 while Shafali Verma and Minnu Mani took three and two wickets respectively.
Early, Sultana Khatun took 3-21 and leg-spinner Fahima Khatun claimed 2-16 as Bangladesh restricted India to 95-8 in 20 overs after the visitors had opted to bat first.
Shafali Verma top-scored for India with 19 off 14 balls.
With the defeat, Bangladesh have also lost the series as India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead.
After restricting India to a mediocre total, all Bangladesh needed was one substantial partnership to chase down the mediocre target.
But other than Nigar, none of the batters could hang around the crease for too long.
Nigar almost single-handedly took Bangladesh to the victory, as she brought down the equation to 10 off eight deliveries.
But Deepti ended Nigar’s lone battle, enticing her to come down the crease for an expansive shot but the ball went under the bat and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia completed the stumping.
In the final over, four wickets fell and only one run was scored as the match ended in a heartbreaking defeat for the hosts.