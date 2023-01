Ireland will play their first Test match in nearly four years as part of a first full tour of Bangladesh in March-April, a top cricket official said on Monday.

The Irish will play three one-day internationals, three Twenty20 internationals and one Test on April 4-8 in Dhaka.

It will be a first meeting between the two teams in a Test.

Ireland have played only three Test matches, the last of which was in July 2019.