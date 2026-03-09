India crush New Zealand to win third T20 World Cup title

India won a record third T20 World Cup title and became the first team to defend their crown with a 96-run thumping of New Zealand in a lop-sided final on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav''s India were also the first team to lift the trophy on home soil as over 86,000 fans celebrated at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

England and the West Indies have won two titles each.

India beat both those teams en route to the title, including a clutch victory over the West Indies in their final Super Eights match when defeat would have seen them eliminated.

"We have been playing good cricket in the last two years and we just wanted to follow the good cricketing habits that we had in the 2024 World Cup," said captain Suryakumar, who also played a key part in India''s triumph two years ago under Rohit Sharma.