ICC Champions Trophy
Nahid, Mahmudullah in as Tigers bat first in 'do or die' match
New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first in their crucial Champions Trophy match today at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
The match is extremely crucial for Bangladesh to stay alive in the semifinal race following their six-wicket defeat to India in the first game.
A victory however put New Zealand in the semifinal along with India.
Bangladesh made two changes from the first game with Nahid Rana and Mahmudullah Riyad replacing Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Soumya Sarkar.
"We would have liked to bowl as well, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.
"The way we fought back against India after that collapse gives us a lot of confidence," he added.
New Zealand also brought up two changes from the first game against Pakistan that they won by 60 runs.
Kyle Jamieson came in place of Nathan Smith, and Rachin Ravindra is back in, replacing Daryl Mitchell who feels unwell ahead of the match.
"We'll bowl first, looks like a good wicket. We trained a lot in different grounds, but there might be some dew in here," Santner said, explaining the reason behind to bowl first.
"Always good to play in conditions where you will playing an eventual tournament in the lead-up."
Line Ups
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William O'Rourke