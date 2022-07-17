Cricket

India without Bumrah as they bowl in England ODI decider

AFP
Manchester
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the Second Royal London One-Day International (ODI) match between England and India at the Lord's cricket ground in London on 14 July, 2022
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts during the Second Royal London One-Day International (ODI) match between England and India at the Lord's cricket ground in London on 14 July, 2022

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field in the third and deciding One-Day International (ODI) against England at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Back spasms sidelined star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah from the series decider, with his place taken by fellow quick Mohammed Siraj.

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the team that levelled this three-match series at 1-1 with a 100-run win at Lord’s on Thursday that followed India’s equally crushing 10-wicket success across London at the Oval on Tuesday.

Teams

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

