India without Bumrah as they bowl in England ODI decider

England, the 50-over world champions, were unchanged from the team that levelled this three-match series at 1-1 with a 100-run win at Lord’s on Thursday that followed India’s equally crushing 10-wicket success across London at the Oval on Tuesday.
Teams
England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt/wkt), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna