Tigers target to seal maiden T20 series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh will be looking to seal their first ever T20 series against Sri Lanka when they take on the Island nation in the third and final match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Saturday.

The match will start at 3.30 pm and will be aired live on T-sports and Gazi Television.

The series is locked at 1-1 at this moment.

Sri Lanka edged Bangladesh past by three wickets following a thrilling contest in the first match while the hosts took a sweet revenge in the second game, thrashing the visitors by eight wickets in a comprehensive fashion.