Labuschagne immovable as Australia frustrate Pakistan

Pakistan’s bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26).

But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the hosts look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth.

“It was a good day as a bowling unit, a bit unlucky that we haven’t got more wickets,” said Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, who removed Khawaja. “I think we are a bit ahead of them and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch suited to the seamers.

Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they bowled a good length and found early swing.

“(We are) okay. Another wicket less would have been great, but credit to the way Pakistan bowled. They bowled unbelievable channels,” said Warner.

“But I think going into tomorrow we’re in a pretty good position. Anything with a four in front of it would be great, but it is going to be a tough grind.”