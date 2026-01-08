Australia win final Test to complete 4-1 Ashes triumph over England

Australia clinched the fifth and final Ashes Test against England Thursday by five wickets to complete a dominant 4-1 victory after a gruelling series, sending the retiring Usman Khawaja out on a high.

The nervy hosts lost five wickets as they chased their 160 target, which they reached after lunch on day five with Cameron Green not out 22 and Alex Carey on 16.

Australia lost openers Travis Head (29) and Jake Weatherald (34), along with captain Steve Smith (12) and Khawaja who made six in his final knock before retiring after an 88-Test career.