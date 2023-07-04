Netherlands keep World Cup hopes alive with Oman win

The Netherlands kept their bid to qualify for the ICC World Cup alive as Vikramjit Singh’s hundred set up a comfortable victory over Oman on Monday.

The Dutch, who have not played at the global one-day showpiece since 2011, needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year.

Singh’s maiden One-Day International (ODI) ton and Wesley Barresi’s 65-ball 97 helped the Netherlands rack up 362-7 from 48 overs after being put in to bat first in a weather-affected match.