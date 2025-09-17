Asia Cup
Super 4 equation: What Bangladesh need from Afghanistan-Sri Lanka match
Bangladesh have fulfilled the first condition. By defeating Afghanistan in their final group-stage match, they have kept themselves alive in the race to the Super 4. Now all eyes turn to tomorrow’s (Thursday) clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. Should Sri Lanka win, Bangladesh will progress. But if Afghanistan win, the matter will be determined by the intricacies of net run rate. Here is how Bangladesh’s prospects of reaching the Super 4 unfold-
By overcoming Afghanistan, Bangladesh concluded the first round with four points from three matches.
With this, they moved temporarily into second place in the group standings ahead of Afghanistan.
Sri Lanka, with two wins from two, also have four points but enjoy a vastly superior net run rate.
Sri Lanka’s stands at +1.546, whereas Bangladesh’s is – 0.270. Afghanistan, despite their loss, still have a formidable rate of +2.150.
If Sri Lanka win, Bangladesh’s place in the Super Four will be secure, irrespective of run rates. Should the match be abandoned, then Bangladesh will advance.
If Afghanistan win, however, Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan’s men will top the group and qualify directly, leaving Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to be separated on net run rate. At present Sri Lanka hold the advantage.
If Afghanistan bat first in the last match of the group and set a total of 200, Sri Lanka would need to score only 128 in reply to ensure their own qualification. Were Afghanistan to post 150, Sri Lanka would require merely 84.
If Sri Lanka were to bat first, the only scenario that propels Bangladesh into the Super Four is an Afghan victory achieved within 11 to 12 overs.