‘I deserve this’, says Taskin after being announced as vice-captain

Immediately after announcing the name of Bangladesh’s T20I captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, while revealing the 15-member squad, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain spelled out the name of Taskin Ahmed!

This was amazing because, how a right arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was even in doubt of making it into the T20 World Cup squad just a day ago owing to a critical injury, included in the squad subject to regaining fitness before 25 May, the cut off date for submitting the final squad, could remain second in the list!