‘I deserve this’, says Taskin after being announced as vice-captain
Immediately after announcing the name of Bangladesh’s T20I captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, while revealing the 15-member squad, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain spelled out the name of Taskin Ahmed!
This was amazing because, how a right arm fast bowler Taskin Ahmed, who was even in doubt of making it into the T20 World Cup squad just a day ago owing to a critical injury, included in the squad subject to regaining fitness before 25 May, the cut off date for submitting the final squad, could remain second in the list!
But the next sentence of the chief selector solved the mystery, “vice captain”.
Following this, it became tough for the newspersons to follow the names of other members of the squad.
It is not that Taskin is not worthy of the position. He would remain among the top of the most dedicated cricketers. His acceptability in the team is also good. Overall, there could be no question over his promotion as deputy to Najmul Hossain in the World Cup.
True, I did not think about this. I first came to know this when the team was announced. But I think I deserve this
Despite everything, this was surprising mainly because no one thought that Taskin could be made vice captain of the team. Media reports of his injuries in the last few days also did not create any scope to think something like that.
But how is Taskin himself feeling about this new role? This was asked to him over the mobile phone.
“Feeling unspeakably elated,” he said. “I’m feeling so good mainly because both my parents are very happy about this,” he added.
Taskin was surely very excited about this sudden promotion, especially when his inclusion in the squad was uncertain due to his injuries. When asked about this, the right arm fast bowler asked, “Why bhai, don’t I deserve this?”
- Surely you do. But did you think you are going to get the responsibilities this time?
Taskin answered, “True, I did not think about this. I first came to know this when the team was announced. But I think I deserve this.”
Based on the information we have, we hope, he will recover at some stage of the World Cup. That is why he has been included in the team
In a short explanation of the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) decision about Taskin’s promotion, chief selector Gazi Ashraf said, “This is a decision of the BCB. Board officials informed us that they have been considering Taskin as the vice-captain. He is a promising player of the next generation. He is leading a department and has been playing across formats for the national team for a long time. Maybe that is why BCB considered him a deserving candidate.”
Is not the decision risky, especially since his playing in the World Cup is uncertain as of now? Maybe Hasan Mahmud would replace him if Taskin does not recuperate on time. In that context, BCB will have to search for another vice-captain!
While answering these questions, Gazi Ashraf hoped the team would not face such a situation.
“Based on the information we have, we hope, he will recover at some stage of the World Cup. That is why he has been included in the team,” the chief selector stressed.
* The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo has been rewritten in English by Shameem Reza