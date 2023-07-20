Bangladesh to play Asia Cup matches in two countries

Ending all speculations, the hybrid model of Asia Cup is all set to begin on 30 August in two different countries, Pakistan and Sri Lanka, reports BSS.
Pakistan is the original host of the tournament, which will be held in traditional 50-over format this year but the political turmoil with India, forced the organisers to arrange the tournament in two countries.
The tournament final will be held in Colombo on 17 September.
Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan were drawn in Group B while Pakistan, India and Nepal are in the Group A. India will be playing all of their matches in Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh will take on Sri Lanka in their first match of the group in Kandy, Sri Lanka on 31 August. They will then take on Afghanistan on 3 September at Lahore in Pakistan.
Two teams from each group will move to the next round to form Super Four. Top two teams based on the points from the Super Four will compete in the final.