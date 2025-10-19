India set Australia 131 to win in rain-hit ODI

A quickfire 38 off 31 balls from KL Rahul helped India to 136-9 off 26 overs in a rain-affected innings in the first ODI against Australia in Perth on Sunday.

In a frustrating start to the three-game series, persistent rain forced the players from the field on multiple occasions, frustrating the Indians, who struggled to build any momentum.

Australia will be chasing 131 to win after the total was adjusted on the Duckworth-Lewis system.

Australian captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to field due to the inclement weather in the West Australian capital.

Opening bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc were in great touch early, troubling the Indian batsmen with impressive line and movement.