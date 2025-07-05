India will visit Bangladesh in Sept 2026, not this year

In the end, the concerns proved true. The Indian cricket team will not tour Bangladesh this year. However, the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series has not been canceled entirely.

Instead of August this year, India will now visit Bangladesh in September 2026.

The new schedule has been jointly decided by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In an email statement today, Saturday, the BCB said that after reviewing the international cricket calendar, both boards have agreed to hold the series in September 2026. The detailed schedule of the series will be finalized later, the BCB added.