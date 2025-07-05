India will visit Bangladesh in Sept 2026, not this year
In the end, the concerns proved true. The Indian cricket team will not tour Bangladesh this year. However, the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series has not been canceled entirely.
Instead of August this year, India will now visit Bangladesh in September 2026.
The new schedule has been jointly decided by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
In an email statement today, Saturday, the BCB said that after reviewing the international cricket calendar, both boards have agreed to hold the series in September 2026. The detailed schedule of the series will be finalized later, the BCB added.
The Indian cricket team was scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on 13 August. The itinerary had been finalised about two months ago. However, not receiving approval from the Indian government, BCCI was unable to make a final decision.
BBC Bangla reported that the Indian government was not approving the Indian cricket team's tour of Bangladesh due to 'political reasons'.
According to the BBC, Delhi believes that, given the current state of strained diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh and the 'negative sentiment' in India regarding the situation in Bangladesh, the tour would not send a positive message.
A reliable source from India’s home ministry in Delhi shared this information with the BBC.
Indian media had reported that the BCCI was primarily concerned about security issues in Bangladesh. For that reason, they were waiting for the green signal from the central government.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Aminul Islam had stated that if India could not tour in August, the two series would be scheduled during the next available window.