Record-setting South Africa defeat Sri Lanka by 102 runs in World Cup

AFP
New Delhi, India
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (R) celebrates with teammate Keshav Maharaj after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7, 2023.AFP

South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs at the Cricket World Cup on Saturday after posting the highest total in the history of the tournament of 428-5.

Aiden Markram (106) made history by smashing the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.

In reply, Sri Lanka battled bravely before being dismissed for 326 with Charith Asalanka (79), Kusal Mendis (76) and skipper Dasun Shanaka (68) rescuing a little pride for the 1996 champions

