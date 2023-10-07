South Africa hit highest World Cup total of 428

South Africa posted the highest World Cup total on Saturday when they scored 428-5 against Sri Lanka on a record-setting day in New Delhi.

The Proteas bettered the previous World Cup best of 417 made by Australia against Afghanistan at Perth in 2015.

Aiden Markram (106) also made history by smashing the fastest World Cup century, reaching the milestone in just 49 balls.

Rassie van der Dussen (108) and Quinton de Kock (100) also hit centuries in the first World Cup match to feature three tons in the same innings.