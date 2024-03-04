Brilliant Jaker’s effort in vain as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 runs

Jaker was silent as long as Mahmudullah was in the crease. The senior member of the team reached his personal milestone of half century in just 27 balls. But Mahmudullah returned to the pavilion scoring 54 off 31 balls at the bowling of Theeksana. Jaker Ali was on 11 off 10-ball that time. The partnership brought 47 runs.

Since then, the Bangladesh innings revolved around Jaker Ali. He built a partnership of 65 off 27 balls with Mahedi Hasan (16 off 11). With the departure of Mahedi Hasan, the momentum shifted towards the visitors a bit. But Jaker was still in the crease as a hope. At one stage the Tigers needed just 12 off the last over with Jaker on the non-striker’s end.

Rishad Hossain lost his wicket in a catch to long on while trying to give back Jaker Ali strike. In came Taskin Ahmed. He took a run in the first ball he faced of Dasun Shanaka. Jaker attempted a big shot as Bangladesh needed 11 off 4 balls but was caught at the boundary line. With his out, the hope for Bangladesh was gone too.

Shoriful Islam, though struck a boundary in his first ball, could not ultimately take the team ashore. Bangladesh fell short by three runs.