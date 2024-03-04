1st T20I
Brilliant Jaker’s effort in vain as Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 3 runs
Despite a blitzkrieg by Jaker Ali in his 34-ball innings, Bangladesh lost the first Twenty20 international match against Sri Lanka by just 3 runs at Sylhet international stadium Monday.
Jaker scored 68 runs with six 6’s and four 4’s while chasing a steep target of 207 runs. Except Jaker Ali, Mahmudullah was the other notable performer for Bangladesh in the match.
Jaker Ali came to bat when Bangladesh innings was tottering with the loss of four wickets in the 9th over with just 68 runs on board. The hosts needed 139 runs from 67 balls to take the lead in the much-hyped series.
Jaker was silent as long as Mahmudullah was in the crease. The senior member of the team reached his personal milestone of half century in just 27 balls. But Mahmudullah returned to the pavilion scoring 54 off 31 balls at the bowling of Theeksana. Jaker Ali was on 11 off 10-ball that time. The partnership brought 47 runs.
Since then, the Bangladesh innings revolved around Jaker Ali. He built a partnership of 65 off 27 balls with Mahedi Hasan (16 off 11). With the departure of Mahedi Hasan, the momentum shifted towards the visitors a bit. But Jaker was still in the crease as a hope. At one stage the Tigers needed just 12 off the last over with Jaker on the non-striker’s end.
Rishad Hossain lost his wicket in a catch to long on while trying to give back Jaker Ali strike. In came Taskin Ahmed. He took a run in the first ball he faced of Dasun Shanaka. Jaker attempted a big shot as Bangladesh needed 11 off 4 balls but was caught at the boundary line. With his out, the hope for Bangladesh was gone too.
Shoriful Islam, though struck a boundary in his first ball, could not ultimately take the team ashore. Bangladesh fell short by three runs.
Dashun Shanaka, who picked up two wickets, gave away just eight runs in the last over.
Angelo Mathews, however, was the peak of the Sri Lanka bowlers. He picked up two wickets for 17 runs in his three overs. Binura Fernando also grabbed two while Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana picked a piece.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first T20I.
Stand-in captain Charith Asalanka played a whirlwind knock of 44 runs to take Sri Lanka to an imposing total of 206/3 in the.
Asalanka struck six 6’s in his 21-ball innings. He was wonderfully supported at the other end by Sadeera Samarawickrama, who also remained not out with 61 off 48 deliveries. Sadeera hit eight 4’s and a lone 6.
The visitors got a relatively good start thanks to wicketkeeper batter Kusal Mendis. Despite losing his opening partner Avishka Fernando in the very first over by Shoriful Islam, the right handed batter did not lose his composure. He hit 59 off 36 with the help of six 4’s and three 6’s.
Avishka Fernando was the only wicket Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam picked up in his four overs giving away 47 runs while Taskin Ahmed picked up the wicket of Kamindu Mendis (19 off 14) giving away 40 runs in his four overs.
Leg spinner Rishad Hossain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers. He picked up the third wicket that Sri Lanka lost giving away 32 runs in his stipulated four overs.
Charith Asalanka was chosen the player of the match.
Bangladesh included Jaker Ali in the playing eleven while the visitors were led by Charith Asalanka due to the absence of regular captain Wanindu Hasaranga. Hasaranga will miss the first two T20I matches due to his ban by the ICC.
In a pre-match presser on Sunday, Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood considered the visitors as favourites in the T20 series.
On the other hand, Najmul Hossain Shanto, as a full time captain of the Tigers, sets his goal to lead Bangladesh to claim a big trophy, something which is still missing.