PSL swoops in to grab Mustafizur after IPL snub
India’s hardline threats have kept Mustafizur Rahman out of the IPL, but the demand for him in world cricket doesn’t allow him to sit idle.
He has been promptly snapped up by the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The left-arm pacer has officially signed for the tournament, the PSL announced on its social media page.
It says, “Batters better shake carefully… it’s going to Fizz in the #NewEra Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!”
Like the IPL, Pakistan’s T20 franchise league, the PSL, will begin on 26 March and conclude on 3 May. Mustafizur has played in the PSL once before, in 2018, taking four wickets in five matches for Lahore Qalandars. After seven years, he is set to return to the PSL this season.
Mustafizur’s team is not confirmed yet, but it is almost certain that he will get a team the players’ draft. The draft date has not been finalised. This will be the first time the PSL features eight teams, making it the eleventh and biggest edition of the tournament.
Last Saturday, following directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.
In this IPL auction, Kolkata had aggressively outbid Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals to secure Mustafizur at 92 million rupees, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player ever sold in the IPL. However, he will not play in this season.
The PSL, meanwhile, has benefitted, securing one of the world’s top bowlers for its franchise league.