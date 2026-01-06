PSL swoops in to grab Mustafizur after IPL snub

India’s hardline threats have kept Mustafizur Rahman out of the IPL, but the demand for him in world cricket doesn’t allow him to sit idle.

He has been promptly snapped up by the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The left-arm pacer has officially signed for the tournament, the PSL announced on its social media page.

It says, “Batters better shake carefully… it’s going to Fizz in the #NewEra Mustafizur Rahman joins HBL PSL 11!”

Like the IPL, Pakistan’s T20 franchise league, the PSL, will begin on 26 March and conclude on 3 May. Mustafizur has played in the PSL once before, in 2018, taking four wickets in five matches for Lahore Qalandars. After seven years, he is set to return to the PSL this season.