BCCI officials learned of Mustafizur's exclusion from 'the media’

On the directive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders have dropped Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad.

India’s news outlet Indian Express reported that the decision was not taken through discussions among BCCI members. Nor was the matter discussed with the IPL governing council.

The news outlet has learned that the decision to drop Mustafizur was taken at the very top level of the BCCI. A senior BCCI official involved with the IPL told Indian Express, “We learned about the decision to drop Mustafizur from the media. There was no discussion. No opinion was sought from us either.”